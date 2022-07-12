There is light at the end of the tunnel, says Eskom's Andre De Ruyter

While Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has admitted that the picture still looks grim, he has vowed that teams at the power utility are working around the clock to get a handle on the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has indicated a renewed sense of urgency to deal with the country's energy crisis as it works toward replenishing more generation capacity to the national power grid.

However, residents and businesses have been warned to brace for a third week of uninterrupted power cuts as the embattled utility struggles to keep the lights on.

But while Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has admitted that the picture still looks grim, he has vowed that teams at the power utility are working around the clock to get a handle on the crisis.

South Africans will have to brace for another week of load shedding as Eskom continues with power cuts.

Executives at the power utility have briefed the media, citing a continued shortfall in generation capacity.

But De Ruyter said he hopes the utility's emergency reserves will keep some lights on.

He said the outlook for the rest of the week is expected to pick up, with the power utility hoping to be in stage 2 by Friday.

“The outlook therefore for load shedding is that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Said De Ruyter.

The ailing utility has pinned its hopes on the Koeberg power station in the Western Cape to add much needed generation capacity to the national grid.

According to De Ruyter, it may take another two weeks before unit 2 at Koeberg is at full capacity, therefore easing the pressure on the national power grid.

The power utility has also emphasized plans to make additional land for renewable energy projects through independent power producers.