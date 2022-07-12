Teffo: Ramaphosa among those who want accused in Meyiwa trial to take the fall

Advocate Malesela Teffo dropped a bombshell in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday where he announced that he will no longer be representing four of the accused in this matter.

PRETORIA - Controversial advocate Malesela Teffo has attributed his withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa case to the pending cases against him where he will be tried in the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Five men are currently standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

During his withdrawal, Teffo claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of an alleged cabal that wants the men to take the fall for Meyiwa's death.

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of assault, trespassing and being in contempt of court.

That is the case that he was dramatically apprehended for in the High Court in Pretoria in April.

He has mentioned this as a reason for his withdrawal in the Meyiwa trial.

“I cannot afford to be the advocate for the people who are charged with such a serious case and at the same time, the criminal that I am because of the State.”

Teffo has insisted throughout the trial that there is a plan that has been hatched by senior officials and politicians to protect those who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed, including Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness and her sister Zandi.

The advocate said he had consulted his clients on his decision to withdraw from this matter.

Court will reconvene on 2 August for an update on who will take over as the legal representative for the Teffo’s four clients.