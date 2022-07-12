Go

Soweto's residents hope Cele's intervention will address crime, policing issues

Nomzamo residents said they live in constant fear as gunshots ring out at all times of the day with bullets sometimes piercing through their homes.

Bheki Cele tells community members that police picked up more than 130 empty cartridges from an AK47. He says police now know that there were 5 assailants behind the crime. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents said they hope interventions brought by Police Minister Bheki Cele to address the crime and policing inefficiencies in the Orlando precinct - will bear fruit - following a mass shooting at a local tavern that left 15 people dead.

Speaking at a community meeting in the area on Monday, Cele promised to deploy specialised police including members of the tactical response team and five new police vans were also handed over to the Orlando police station.

This resident said while crime is a regular occurrence the brazen attack has left them terrified.

"Bheki Cele said he would bring us, people, to protect us, he should hurry up and bring them. Maybe then we will feel safe because we wake up early, sometimes there are people who wake up around 4 am to go to work they are now scared after what they saw".

