Soweto's residents hope Cele's intervention will address crime, policing issues

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents said they hope interventions brought by Police Minister Bheki Cele to address the crime and policing inefficiencies in the Orlando precinct - will bear fruit - following a mass shooting at a local tavern that left 15 people dead.

Nomzamo residents said they live in constant fear as gunshots ring out at all times of the day with bullets sometimes piercing through their homes.

Speaking at a community meeting in the area on Monday, Cele promised to deploy specialised police including members of the tactical response team and five new police vans were also handed over to the Orlando police station.

This resident said while crime is a regular occurrence the brazen attack has left them terrified.

"Bheki Cele said he would bring us, people, to protect us, he should hurry up and bring them. Maybe then we will feel safe because we wake up early, sometimes there are people who wake up around 4 am to go to work they are now scared after what they saw".