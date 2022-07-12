Sars ‘still open’ to wage talks with striking workers

Sars said it remained empathetic to the financial challenges workers’ faced and discouraged members of the public from visiting its offices.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday said it remained open to talks with striking workers, however, it told labour unions that a demand of a CPI plus 7% wage increase was unaffordable.

Nehawu paused its strike, which began in May, to engage with the employer over its demands but the union said after Sars offered 1.39% increase, workers had no choice but to return to the streets.

Sars said it remained empathetic to the financial challenges workers’ faced and discouraged members of the public from visiting its offices.

While Sars has reported minimal disruption to its services on Tuesday, Nehawu’s national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said workers’ would continue to withhold services.

“It will be a total shutdown of the institution, our members are not going to do anything at all as from today, there will be demonstrations throughout Sars branches.”

Nkolonzi elaborated on some of the demands he said Sars failed to consider: “And also an introduction of pandemic leave on 10-working days per annum and an appreciation token worth R2,000 for the sterling work that our members have done, especially in the last financial year where Sars had recorded R1.5 trillion of profit through revenue collection.”