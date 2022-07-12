Samthing Soweto and The Soil perform together after 13 years

The _Amagents_ hitmaker performed with The Soil for a special performance on Sunday 10 July at the Intimate Evening with Ntsika.

Award-winning musician Samthing Soweto and the acapella group The Soil shared a stage for the first time after 13 years since he parted ways with them to kick off his solo career. He performed with The Soil for a special performance on Sunday at the Intimate Evening with Ntsika.

A few days before the show the Amagents hitmaker shared on his TikTok posted a video of himself rehearsing with The Soil.

Together they performed Malibongwe, a much-loved gospel song in Mzansi and Baninzi, a track from The Soil’s 2011 album.

Watching Samthing Soweto performing with The Soil at Ntsikas show was magical pic.twitter.com/uxUlgrAOmZ Mole (@Mole_Wealth) July 9, 2022

Multi-award-winning songwriter Ntsika said performing together again was a magical moment.

"I’m still reeling with emotions. I’m still in awe. I still feel transcendent warmth and I just want to continue soaking in this spiritual moment. Sombawo takes all the praise and glory. MaThong’amahle Camagu".

Fans that attended the show expressed their excitement about their reunion.