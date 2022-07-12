Samthing Soweto and The Soil perform together after 13 years
The _Amagents_ hitmaker performed with The Soil for a special performance on Sunday 10 July at the Intimate Evening with Ntsika.
Award-winning musician Samthing Soweto and the acapella group The Soil shared a stage for the first time after 13 years since he parted ways with them to kick off his solo career. He performed with The Soil for a special performance on Sunday at the Intimate Evening with Ntsika.
A few days before the show the Amagents hitmaker shared on his TikTok posted a video of himself rehearsing with The Soil.
Together they performed Malibongwe, a much-loved gospel song in Mzansi and Baninzi, a track from The Soil’s 2011 album.
Watching Samthing Soweto performing with The Soil at Ntsikas show was magical pic.twitter.com/uxUlgrAOmZMole (@Mole_Wealth) July 9, 2022
Multi-award-winning songwriter Ntsika said performing together again was a magical moment.
"I’m still reeling with emotions. I’m still in awe. I still feel transcendent warmth and I just want to continue soaking in this spiritual moment. Sombawo takes all the praise and glory. MaThong’amahle Camagu".
Fans that attended the show expressed their excitement about their reunion.
This moment right here made us cry, it was so beautiful. It was so so special. @NtsikaMusic @PhindoThesoil @samthingsoweto @BuhleMda pic.twitter.com/3x7xrWrya4Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) July 10, 2022
Samthing Soweto was the fourth member of the now successful group, The Soil, but he decided to leave over a contractual dispute.YaseBlock B (@ThisIsColbert) July 10, 2022
Seeing them together in stage performing makes me happy
I miss The Soil #nhlanhla_lux Lucky Dube Malema Foreigners Basotho Sunday Times pic.twitter.com/QgvJrS5pYd
REUNION.TwittaNerd (@LindoMyeni) July 10, 2022
Its good to see Samthing Soweto performing LIVE with The Soil. Special Moment. pic.twitter.com/Si27FCtf1T