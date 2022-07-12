Go

Samthing Soweto and The Soil perform together after 13 years

The _Amagents_ hitmaker performed with The Soil for a special performance on Sunday 10 July at the Intimate Evening with Ntsika.

Picture: Samthing Soweto with The Soil. Credit: @NtsikaMusic
Award-winning musician Samthing Soweto and the acapella group The Soil shared a stage for the first time after 13 years since he parted ways with them to kick off his solo career. He performed with The Soil for a special performance on Sunday at the Intimate Evening with Ntsika.

A few days before the show the Amagents hitmaker shared on his TikTok posted a video of himself rehearsing with The Soil.

Together they performed Malibongwe, a much-loved gospel song in Mzansi and Baninzi, a track from The Soil’s 2011 album.

Multi-award-winning songwriter Ntsika said performing together again was a magical moment.

"I’m still reeling with emotions. I’m still in awe. I still feel transcendent warmth and I just want to continue soaking in this spiritual moment. Sombawo takes all the praise and glory. MaThong’amahle Camagu".

Fans that attended the show expressed their excitement about their reunion.

Samthing Soweto announced two venues for his Now or Never Tour. The singer shared that he'll perform at the State Theatre in Tshwane on 23 July and at the Star Theatre in Cape Town on 1 October.

He also stated that he is working on an album that will come out sometime this year.

