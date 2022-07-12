Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Pretoria High Court to hear way forward

The trial started almost four months ago and only one state witness has taken the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court is set to hear the way forward on the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday

This follows an application by one of the defence lawyers for the charges against the accused to be dropped.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was killed at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in what the state believes was a robbery.

When the Meyiwa murder trial adjourned last month, the court agreed to afford Advocate Malesela Teffo time to prepare heads of argument on his jurisdiction.

Teffo – who is the lawyer for the first four accused – had argued that how national prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi signed the jurisdiction letter and not the minister as stipulated by the Criminal Procedure Act.

That letter was to give the go-ahead for this case to be moved from a high court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to the Pretoria High Court.

But now Teffo has abandoned this bid.

"Why should we talk about the jurisdiction when the judge has made a decision to postpone this matter. We had a meeting with her somewhere on the 29th of June. That is where now the decision for the brand new application in terms of Section 6B was hatched."

In his most recent application, Advocate Teffo details how some of the accused were detained using alleged confessions before they could even appear in court.

Teffo has given Batohi seven days to respond to this request.

That period expires on Wednesday.