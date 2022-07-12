Phalatse misses 14-day deadline to respond to Soweto residents' demands

Poor service delivery and power cuts made the top of the list of demands from citizens demanding change.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Major Mpho Phalatse has missed the 14-day deadline to respond to Soweto residents' service delivery issues.

The deadline lapsed a week ago.

Last month, Soweto was shut down for days and later on hundreds of residents made their way to the Civic Centre in Braamfontein to deliver a memorandum to Phalatse's office.

Phalatse's office said delays in responding to the community's demands were caused by drawn-out talks with Eskom.

It's been three weeks since Soweto residents arrived at Phalatse's office in Braamfontein to hand over a memorandum of demands.

Almost 95% of the demands were linked to Eskom amid ongoing standoffs between residents and the power utility.

The dramatic encounter between the mayor and community members culminated in an agreement that would see Phalatse address the service delivery issues within two weeks of the Soweto shutdown.

But that deadline has come and gone.

Phalatse's spokesperson Mabine Seabe said engagements with Eskom are to blame for the delays: “As the City of Johannesburg, we've got no operational or management functions when it comes to Eskom. So, we had to engage with Eskom to get some of these answers.”

Seabe said the city has been in contact with leaders.

The city expects to give the community an update soon.