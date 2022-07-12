Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane is unlawful, Parliament inquiry hears

Busisiwe Mkhwebane also told the inquiry that her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was an unlawful act and was still the subject of a court challenge.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence to hold office continues in Parliament on Tuesday after hearing opening statements on Monday.

Mkhwebane’s defence told the first day of hearings that the process to this point has been unfair and unconstitutional.

The first day of hearings saw the inquiry’s evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa make opening remarks stating that the inquiry was not a court of law.

"The inquiry is of an inquisitorial nature informed by Parliament's constitutional oversight mandate and the principle of fairness. Our primary role as evidence leaders is to prevent evidence whether it’s of an exculpatory nature or implicating nature."

Mkhwebane’s defence Advocate Dali Mpofu branded the process as illegal while also questioning the president’s decision to suspend her.

"The person who did the suspension is a person who is being investigated by the public protector and our courts have said that that is bias or potential bias."

Day two of the hearings will see the committee receive a briefing from a constitutional expert on the role of the Public Protector within the constitutional and legislative framework in the country.