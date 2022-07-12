Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has reportedly set-in motion a R30 million project towards the establishment of a National Philharmonic Orchestra due to be announced on Thursday.

Concerns have been raised by parliamentarians and the music industry, especially considering the recent R22 million flag project, which resulted in public outrage in May.

John Maythem speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns.

Heyneman says the project is an unnecessary duplication as they already have training programmes that develop young players.

We can’t afford it and we don’t need it; I think it’s a folly, a personal folly of Nathi Mthethwa. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

He adds that the players are not allocated on merit but placed at random.

There are no auditions done, they just invite whoever is on their list of players, they invite totally at random players to come and play for this orchestra, It’s a total duplication and a waste of money.’ Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

