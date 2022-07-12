Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry hears what constitutes a fit, proper PP

Constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim, who has decades of experience, has given a presentation on day two of the hearings on the founding values of the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office has called in its first expert witness to give testimony on how the public protector must be a fit and proper person.

On Monday, Mkhwebane's defence gave opening statements where it called her suspension by the president illegal adding that it showed bias.

Ebrahim, having worked as part of the Congress of Democratic South Africa negotiations to end apartheid, told the Section 194 Inquiry that it was critical that the Public Protector was defined as an organ of the State.

He said the office also has extensive oversight powers.

Ebrahim also emphasised the need for a fit and proper person to occupy this important position.

“A fit and proper individual must demonstrate absolute personal integrity, scrupulous honesty, must always be reliable, must show good faith, must demonstrate proper knowledge of and regard for the law. Must no misstate facts, conceal the truth or make unsubstantiated allegations.”

Ebrahim said at all times, the public protect must not put personal interests above the interests of the public and above those of the office.