Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry: Defence questions expert’s expertise

Day two of hearings in the Section 194 Inquiry saw the first witness, a constitutional legal expert, brief the committee about the founding values of the constitution and how the Public Protector must be a fit and proper person.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s defence has questioned whether the expert witness in her impeachment inquiry, is really an expert.

Hassen Ebrahim, who was invited as a legal and constitutional expert, told the inquiry about the extensive powers of the Public Protector and how the person must honest and truthful.

But Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, questioned Ebrahim’s expert status during the proceedings.

“Before I was interrupted, I don’t know what you mean in explaining what you are an expert of, remember my question.”

Mpofu also warned Ebrahim to just provide the committee with assistance and not to play part in any narrative.

“You realise you are here to assist the committee? Not to assist any narrative and, therefore, your questions should be forthcoming because I’m not trying to trap you, I’m just asking you questions, so you can assist the committee.”

The hearings continue.