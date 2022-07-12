MEC Mazibuko: Death toll from Soweto tavern shooting rises to 16

Twenty-three people were shot when gunmen wielding high-calibre weapons opened fire on an unsuspecting crowd at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Nomzamo Park in Orlando East before fleeing in a quantum minibus.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the death toll from Sunday’s mass shooting at a Soweto tavern had risen to 16 after another person succumbed to their wounds in hospital.

By Sunday afternoon, 15 people had died after 12 victims were declared dead on the scene while three others passed away in hospital.

The MEC revealed the developments while speaking on the sidelines of a prayer meeting with the families of the victims in Nomzamo Park on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we also heard that a 16th person has succumbed to his injuries. He was a young man.”

At the same time, in a written response, police say their records still reflect 15 fatalities as the probe into cases of murder and attempted murder continues.