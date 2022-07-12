Go

Limpopo man dies after downing a bottle of Jägermeister in drinking competition

The incident happened at a drinking spot in Mashamba Village in the Waterval area over the weekend.

Picture: @Jagermeistersa/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Limpopo police are probing the death of a man allegedly following a drinking competition.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The patrons allegedly participated in what they called a 'drinking competition' in which the winner - who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time - would get R200.00 cash.

"One of them, aged 30, immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead.”

