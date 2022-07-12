Phoenix massacre: Durban religious community prays for victims

This is to pay tribute and pray for the families of the victims and the communities affected by the violence.

DURBAN – July marks one year since last year’s July unrest and the tragic deaths of 36 people in Phoenix.

The religious community gathered for a prayer ceremony in Durban,KwaMashu on Tuesday.

This was to pay tribute to those killed in Phoenix last year and to also pray for those still affected by the aftermath of the violence.

A group of suspected vigilantes targeted and killed those from neighbouring communities.

The attacks were later linked to racism.

Pastor Sibusiso Mthakathi believes that the prayer could prevent the bloody history from repeating itself.

“If we are not stopping that, it will continue happening for the next generation, so we are here to pray for all such.”

He said there needed to be reconciliation between different communities: “We have to understand one another in understanding that we are one.”

While churches prayed for the families they say there’s been no justice for their slain relatives.

