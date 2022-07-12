July unrest: why were panel recommendations not implemented a year later?

The suggestions by the panel were aimed at avoiding a repeat of the deadly anarchy that claimed the lives of over 350 people a year ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked as to why recommendations by a panel of experts appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the July unrest – calling for extreme and far-reaching changes to governance – have still not been implemented a year later.

Most of the recommendations made remain in the works with some completely abandoned in the interests of political expediency.

This includes recommendations that government must drive a national response plan demonstrating its willingness to be held accountable and hold public office bearers who failed in their responsibilities to account.

"How do you separate me from the rest of my colleagues because they did not resign. There was an action on them. I will sit and wait for my action when it comes" said Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's explanation for why he remains in the Cabinet despite his inept handling of the civil unrest last year perhaps best describes the attitude of the Cabinet to the question of accountability.

While a Cabinet reshuffle was instituted shortly after the events he remained in the post as the State Security Ministry was moved into the Presidency and a new defence minister, Thandi Modise, was appointed.

Intelligence reports about the possibility of instability were not acted upon by the security cluster while the government underplayed the threat.

With no evidence of turning a new page as dozens of people continue to die in the hands of criminals in the country. Modise wants South Africans to believe that they are doing better.

"So we have taken the chastisement from the Africa report very seriously."

However, even the most arbitrary of the recommendations of the report have not been followed through.

And that is for the Cabinet to provide the public with regular feedback on what is happening to ensure that those who planned and instigated the violence are being brought to book.