Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.

Playbox is a new eLearning platform where you can learn skills from some of South Africa's prolific individuals.

The platform, which launched last week, is a space for South Africans to view ten-minute long lessons from award-winning trailblazers such as Lucas Radebe, Maps Maponyane and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Inspired by a phone call that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, Playbox aims to bridge the gap between education and entertainment through Hollywood-quality online lessons.

The platform operates much like Masterclass where it imagines "a world where you can because they did".

We've filmed them kind of Hollywood quality and we've put them onto a platform that if you're familiar with 'Masterclass' will be very, very familiar to you. Similar style, similar concept, but featuring exclusively South Africans teaching their skills. Mark Levy, co-founder - Playbox

Along with teaching people extraordinary things through extraordinary people, Playbox also aims to honour the South African story through the people teaching these skills.

We really want to honor the South African story through Playbox. It's part and parcel of what we're doing. It's our ethos and we've got incredible South Africans sharing their story that informs the skills that they're transferring. Natasha Fracchiolla, Co-founder - Playbox

Playbox is available on a special now for R99 per month. Those only looking a particular lesson have the option to purchase a single quote from one episode.

Find out more about Playbox here.

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities