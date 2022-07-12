How do I tell my friend I don't want to be his child's godfather?

Tasneem Adams | Anele and the Club try to help a guy who's just not ready to be his friend's child's godfather.

How do you say no to being a godparent? Well, there's just no easy way is it. That's the dilemma one listener is battling with, as he's placed in this very sensitive position.

Kirk sent a desperate message to Anele and the Club asking for advice on this topic.

"So an old friend of mine whom I used to be roommates with is having a baby. He doesn’t have much family and I’m happy he’s making one of his own. Two months ago he and his wife moved into my neighborhood so we see each other all the time now and it’s been great, we’ve definitely gotten close again. The problem is that he told another friend that he’s going to ask me to be godfather to his unborn child and I don’t really want to be. I would take it as a big responsibility and don’t know if I’d be a good one, especially since my job can move me at any time. So I think I should tell him no thanks or am I over thinking this?”

Surely it's not that deep, right?

But some say taking on the load as a godparent is not for everyone. It means being a supportive parent-like figure throughout the child's life.

It's a special thing when someone asks you. Obviously, his friend sees he has the qualities of someone he would want to be the godparent of his kid. Frankie Du Toit, 947 co-host

Anele, who admits she's been in this situation before, believes Kirk has to be real with his friend. And there should be no obligation for him to consent to this role.

That's why people ask. They know you can't say no. Who says no to being asked to be a godmother? It's like the heavens must open and you must feel so honoured when someone asks you. You're allowed to say no when you know you're not up to the job. Anele Mdoda, host

Is Kirk overreacting? One listener pointed out there's a big difference between being a godparent and a guardian. To be chosen as a godparent places value on you as the person and your path in life. And although not being physically present, the godparent can still be in the child's life. Some feel Kirk's reaction is a reflection of his own fears of children.



Is it time for Kirk to have an open and honest conversation with his friends about his concerns? Some listeners think so, and they believe running away from it is immature on his part.

Other's feel saying no is not a big deal. Kirk needs to fess up. If they used to be roommates, his friend should understand.

Should one apply the rules of marriage to that of being a godparent? Anele seems to thinks so.

All the rules you give to married people, those are the rules that keep relationships going. Why do you want the rules to change for someone else? Anele Mdoda, host

Is there any tactful way for Kirk to say no? Either way, it's going to be awks. To be a fly on the wall of that conversation....

