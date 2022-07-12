Health experts call for education around umbilical cord blood collection

The event aims to spread awareness about the benefits of blood collected from the umbilical cord and placenta when a healthy baby is born.

JOHANNESBURG - South African health experts have called for education around the exploration of regenerative medicines to mark this year's Cord Blood Awareness Month.

The event aims to spread awareness about the benefits of blood collected from the umbilical cord and placenta when a healthy baby is born.

Chief medical officer of Netcells stem bank, Dr Yvonne Holt, said cord blood stem cell banking in South Africa was important and the lack of accessibility and storage was putting lives further at stake.

“Where parents have to pay for their babies’ cord blood to be stored and say that can exclusively be used for that family.”

Many life-threatening illnesses are currently using cord blood stem cell treatments and are showing most promising results that could benefit South Africa's overall health and healing.

The partnership between Holt's Netcells community stem cell bank with the South African bone marrow registry offers patients affordable access to the only bank of its kind in the country.