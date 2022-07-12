Meyiwa murder trial: Accused number 3 claims life's under threat in prison

The trial resumed on Tuesday for a way forward after the lawyer for the first four accused wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority for the charges against his clients to be dropped.

PRETORIA - There have been further delays in the Senzo Meyiwa trial where five men are appearing for the 2014 murder.

Meyiwa was killed at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on the east rand.

After advocate Malesela Teffo abandoned his application on the jurisdiction of the High Court in Pretoria to hear this matter, he brought another matter before the court on a letter from accused number three, Mthobisi Carlos Ncube.

Accused #3 Mthobisi Prince Ncube takes the witness stand to testify on the letter he has written.



According to Teffo, Ncube is being subjected to life-threatening prison conditions

According to Teffo, Ncube is being subjected to life-threatening prison conditions: “As the court has correctly said, the pathology vans coming in and out of the correctional centres is my humble plea that may the humble cry of my client be heard in this court today before it’s too late.”

Lawyer for the fifth accused advocate Zandile Mshololo pointed out that she and State advocate George Baloyi had not seen the letter.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela commented on how any advocate should know to share such information with his colleagues before bringing it before the court.

He has been eager for this letter to be addressed saying if Ncube were to die in prison, Ncube’s blood would be on his hands.

Advocate Baloyi has requested that a correctional services official be present in court before the letter is read so an official response can be made.