Eskom announces stage 3 load shedding for Wednesday, Thursday

However, stage four will continue in the evenings over the next two days.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 5 am on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning with lower stages implemented through the week.

However, stage four will continue in the evenings over the next two days.

The country has been experiencing severe load shedding over the past few weeks, which has put pressure on the grid.

This has led Eskom to replace mini-substations and transformers that have exploded, resulting in many households experiencing power cuts that have extend beyond the load shedding schedule.

The power utility has condemned ongoing vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure, saying it impeded on its ability to deliver services.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said they were also experiencing issues with network overloading.

“The overloading is caused by illegal connections, metre tempering, unauthorised operations, non-payment and electricity token purchases from ghost vendors.”

Eskom has reiterated its call for communities to assist in the protection of electricity infrastructure.