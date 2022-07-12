Daughter of man killed in Phoenix during July unrest still wants justice

DURBAN - The daughter of Delani Khumalo said a year after her father was murdered, there is still no justice for the family.

Khumalo and his younger brother Mlondi were targeted on their way to buy petrol in Phoenix in July last year.

They were assaulted, shot dead and burnt.

Delani’s daughter, Nandipha Khumalo, said life had since become hard for the family.

“I haven’t heard further information about the case, but I have been holding up, and although it’s hard to lose a parent, I have been holding up. Having my family besides me and supporting me.”

Nandipha said the brutality of her father’s death was difficult to process, adding that it had been a difficult year.

Like other Phoenix victims and survivors, she said there had not been justice.



She said her father and uncle were her parental figures and now they were both gone, leaving her life empty.

“He was a father, and he was a mother at the same time, and my uncle also played a role because he treated me like his own.”

There’s been arrests linked to the Phoenix violence. But for Delani and her family, that's little comfort as they lost loved ones and breadwinners.