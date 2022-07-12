Cord Blood Awareness Month: Experts highlight benefits of cord blood storage

The stem cells are often used to treat life-threatening illnesses including blood disorders and some forms of cancers.

CAPE TOWN - As July marks Cord Blood Awareness Month medical experts have highlighted the benefits of cord blood storage and how it can save lives.

The stem cells are often used to treat life-threatening illnesses including blood disorders and some forms of cancers.

Netcells stem cell bank said globally transplant options for umbilical cord blood stem cells are now becoming more accessible, however, this is not yet the case for South Africa.

Medical experts have emphasised the benefits of umbilical cord blood storage and how it can save lives.

Chief Medical Officer at Netcells stem cell bank, Dr Yvonne Holt, explained that there were only private cord blood banks in the country.

"Where parents have to pay for their baby cord to be sorted and then that is used exclusively for that family."

Holt said through a collaboration with the South African Bone Marrow Registry, parents are able to store their baby’s cord blood at a significantly reduced rate.

"That cord blood is also put on the public registry, so if there is a child out there who does need the cord blood or transplant then they will have access to the stored cord blood, and we will refund those parents the money that they invested."

Cord blood stem cells are used to treat life-threatening illnesses - including blood disorders such as Thalassaemia and sickle cell anaemia, as well as cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and solid tumours of childhood.