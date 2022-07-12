City of Ekurhuleni beefs up security around its electricity infrastructure

The City has appointed private security services and introduced new technology – to support metro police officers – who are faced with increasing attacks on the power infrastructure, especially during load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni said its beefed up security measures around its electricity infrastructure in a bid to curb growing incidents of theft and vandalism that have resulted in multiple outages.

The spokesperson for the Water, Sanitation and Energy MMC Zweli Dlamini said the additional measures were aimed at protecting substations and cables - which are often targetted by criminals.

“In some instances, we are talking about transformers – the situation has become untenable. That is why as a municipality we are moving towards looking at any possible intervention that can assist us in terms of fighting this scourge of crime.”