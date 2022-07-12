Celebrate and honour Madiba’s legacy and give back this #MandelaDay

A call was made by the CEO of the Foundation, Sello Hatang, urging people to do good around the world on July 18th.

67 minutes are dedicated to helping others every year on Nelson Mandela's birthday, 18 July. It is 67 minutes to mark the 67 years Mandela spent as a public servant. There have been many celebrations of International Nelson Mandela Day since it was launched by the United Nations in 2009.

The Mandela Foundation announced on Monday that food security would be the theme of this year's International Nelson Mandela Day. The CEO of the Foundation, Sello Hatang, urged people to do good around the world on July 18th.

There are so many ways to get involved on a large or a small scale.

Volunteer

If you're looking for volunteer work you wouldn't need to break a sweat, think about helping your church landscape their garden or painting walls. Several organizations, individuals, and charities could certainly benefit from some assistance.

Donate used things

It is winter and not everyone has access to a hot bath or a pile of blankets. You can celebrate Mandela Day by donating old warm clothes, shoes, blankets, and socks. You can also donate old home-wares, appliances, and toys. Donate anything you no longer use to a local charity store or non-profit organization.

Here are some suggestions on how you can celebrate Mandela's legacy in and around Joburg:

1. Mandela Day Houghton Run