Qatar could have answers on SA's mass shootings: Expert

JOHANNESBURG - There were calls for South Africa to approach Qatar in a bid to establish whether they had any information relating to terrorist activities in the country.

This was after Qatar issued a statement saying it condemned terrorism despite the motives following a mass shooting in Soweto where 15 people died at the weekend.

Shootings were also reported in Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg.

Head of Public Policy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela said that they wanted investigations into mass shootings at taverns in the country to be concluded before the incidents were labelled.

Qatari authorities have since deleted the tweet through which they issued their statement.

However, senior research fellow and director at Africa-Asia Dialogues, Thembisa Fakude, said it was worth finding out what Qatari authorities knew about the acts of violence.

"There’s some sort of a [faction] trying to destabilise the country, no doubt about it if you really think about it. So, maybe Qatar knows something that we don’t know in terms of the events that we have seen over the past couple of weeks, including what happened over the weekend.”

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, said that the tavern attacks at the weekend were not connected.