Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyer: State might have ‘jumped the gun’ in corruption case

JOHANNESBURG - Angelo Agrizzi’s attorney said the State might have “jumped the gun” in deciding it would proceed with the prosecution of the corruption accused former Bosasa COO.

Agrizzi was due before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

The case relates to R800,000 worth of kickbacks ANC MP Vincent Smith allegedly received from Bosasa in exchange for his political influence and protection.

Agrizzi, who has been unwell since late 2020, was again not in court on Tuesday.

The court heard that an independent medical expert appointed by the State to examine him, had submitted a report on the back of which a decision had been taken to proceed with his prosecution.

Advocate Mannie Witz, who represents Agrizzi, said the defence wanted Agrizzi’s doctors and the State’s experts to meet and set out their conclusions.

"It seems that to a large extent, from what we understand, the conclusion is basically the same but there are certain areas of dispute."

He said the State’s decision to proceed might be premature with doctors from both sides agreeing Agrizzi was unable to attend court at the moment, according to Witz.

“They seem to have, at this stage, one wants to call it ‘jumped the gun’ and said well we’re going to proceed with the trial. I don’t know how the trial will ever proceed in these circumstances if you can’t have that person in court. But that we defer, and we wait, and we abide by what the medical experts say.”

The case is due back in court in October. However, Agrizzi has another scheduled appearance in the Pretoria High Court in connection with a separate case later this month.