High court moves to prosecute corruption-accused Angelo Agrizzi

Agrizzi was due before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Tuesday morning on the charges of corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - It looks like former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will still have to answer to a court of law.

This involves R800,000 worth of kickbacks that former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vincent Smith allegedly received from Bosasa in exchange for his political influence and protection.

But Agrizzi - who has been unwell since late 2020 - was again absent.

The court heard, though, that an independent expert appointed by the State to examine him had submitted a report on the back of which a decision had been taken to proceed with his prosecution.

Agrizzi hasn’t been in court since October 2020, when he made his first court appearance.

He was initially denied bail but this was since overturned by the high court.

Agrizzi fell ill and had to be hospitalised a day after he was jailed.

He has been unwell since.

The State first indicated that it wanted to appoint its own physician to examine Agrizzi last year.

But it wasn’t until this year and after Agrizzi’s legal team threatened to move for the matter to be struck from the roll due to an unreasonable delay that the examination eventually took place.

Last month, the Pretoria High Court heard a separate matter in which Agrizzi stands accused of fraud over dodgy prison tenders that Bosasa and its subsidiaries scooped between 2004 and 2007.

The investigating directorate said, at the time, that further assessments by an independent pulmonologist were still planned.

On Tuesday the court heard that an independent pulmonologist had since examined Agrizzi and submitted a report and that on the back of that report, the state had taken a decision to continue with his prosecution.

The case is due back in court on 18 October.