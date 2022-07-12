Price Check finds no evidence of price gouging on alterantive power sources

Keely Goodall | Refilwe Moloto spoke to Price Check chief executive officer Kevin Tucker about whether there have been price increases on alternative power products.

South Africa is going to its third consecutive week of load shedding, and many people have opted for energy alternatives to cope.

How is the increased demand for alternative power sources affecting the price?

Price Check is a company that reviews price lists from various online retailers and tracks the trends and compares prices across similar products.

According to Tucker, Price Check has found that there has been no significant price gouging on alternative energy products as a result of load shedding.

In fact, Price Check found that prices on alternative power sources had gone down.

We’ve looked at a bunch of prices and we don’t actually see major increases in prices across products, at least over the last two months. So, since the major load shedding hit us, we haven’t really seen any kind of price gauging that one may think is happening. Kevin Tucker, Price Check CEO

While it is possible to see some level of price increases in the future as a result of general costs increasing and the rand being weaker, it seems that at this stage manufacturers are aiming to create the most competitive low prices to draw in customers.

It seems that the price competition is a much stronger driving force than the will to gauge their customers in terms of price. Kevin Tucker, Price Check CEO

