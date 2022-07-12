Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.

PRETORIA - In a dramatic twist, Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the court he is withdrawing as counsel of accused one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Teffo will return to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had brought forward a letter written by accused number three regarding the “inhumane” living conditions at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services.

_More details to follow. _