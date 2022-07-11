WC government to address deadly attacks on long distances buses

Bus company Intercape, the South African National Taxi Council, police and the provincial Department of Community Safety and police oversight have been invited to appear before the transport committee.

CAPE TOWN - Deadly attacks on long distance buses will soon be discussed by the Western Cape legislature.

About two months ago, an Intercape bus driver was shot dead outside the Cape Town depot and at the time, the company stated there'd been more than 150 attacks directed at the long distance coach industry in the space of 13 months.

Intercape also appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

The Democratic Alliance's Ricardo Mackenzie said bus operators have alleged taxi associations are behind recent attacks.

“This blatant and senseless violence must come to an end in order to prevent any further bloodshed.”