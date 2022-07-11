Suspended Public Protector's hearings start on Monday

Mkhwebane's legal representatives are expected to make an opening submission on the first day of hearings scheduled for Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's much anticipated parliamentary impeachment begins in earnest on Monday for the first day of hearings.

Mkhwebane's legal representatives are expected to make an opening submission.

The hearing signals the start of the inquiry - which has been delayed by legal action.

The Section 194 committee conducting the inquiry, has wasted no time in scheduling its first day of hearings following the withdrawal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appeal by acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

While the Public Protector won't fund Mkhwebane's high court appeal against her suspension and her Constitutional Court rescission application, Gcaleka said the office would fund Mkhwebane's defence during the impeachment proceedings.

Monday's hearings which are listed in the latest parliamentary meeting programme, will see the ad hoc committee receiving opening remarks from the evidence leader and Mkhwebane's defence.

It's not yet clear who will be representing Mkhwebane at Monday's hearings, but advocate Dali Mpofu has represented her on several occasions in her legal battle against Parliament since 2019.