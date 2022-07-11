Phalatse concerned about high number of shebeens in communities

Soweto residents listed illegal firearms, unlicensed taverns, no electricity or recreational amenities among the social ills that make them constant victims of crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday said a meeting would be held with role players including the liquor board to discuss service delivery in communities plagued by crime.

Following the weekend attacks on patrons at taverns in Soweto and Katlehong, which left 17 people dead, Phalatse joined Police Minister Bheki Cele and the provincial and national police commissioners at a public gathering in Nomzamo Park.

That's where gunmen used high calibre weapons to shoot patrons at the Mdlalose Tavern early on Sunday morning.

Residents listed illegal firearms, unlicensed taverns, no electricity or recreational amenities among the social ills that make them constant victims of crime.

While officials have said all victims of the Nomzamo Tavern attack were over 18 and that preliminary information suggested Madlose’s Tavern was operating legally, residents complained about the lack of youth facilities in the area.

“Young people have matriculated here around Orlando, what are they doing? Nothing. they prefer to go to nyaope or go to taverns, because there’s nothing that government created that preoccupy the youth.”

Phalatse said while it was the provincial government’s competency, the liquor board should be engaged on the number of liquor outlets in communities.

“There’s a significantly higher number of shebeens than there are social amenities or anything else in that area – whether its schools, or clinics.”

She said the city would continue to ensure law enforcement's presence at such establishments.