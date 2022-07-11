Soweto mass shooting: SA lacks crime intelligence - Criminologist

The DA, Action SA and Freedom Front Plus have questioned the effectiveness of the police in stopping such attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the ability of the police to keep citizens safe - after the deadly mass shooting in Soweto at the weekend.

It has drawn condemnation from far and wide with political parties and society at large calling for law and order to be enforced.

There were three such shootings across the country over the past few days including at the Emazulwini Tavern, in Soweto's Nomzamo Park, where 15 people were killed and nine others wounded.

Gunmen stormed the venue in the early hours of Sunday morning and opened fire on patrons and staff.

The Democratic Alliance, Action SA and Freedom Front Plus have questioned the effectiveness of the police in stopping such attacks.

The head of the criminology department at the University of Limpopo professor Jaco Barkhuizen said there was a simple lack of crime intelligence adding that the country had a shortage of detectives after Bheki Cele became police minister.

"We have fewer detectives than before he [Bheki Cele] started. I think we have lost one thousand [and] something detectives. So that's already a huge burden on the detective agency or our parts of SAPS [South African Polie Service] detection of crimes."

He said the murder rate was unacceptable.

"Murder is up 22.2% that means 68 nearly 69 people are murdered a day in South Africa. That is higher than some countries that are experiencing war at moment."

And the killings have not gone unnoticed abroad with the Qatar government issuing a statement.

In the statement, which was posted on Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter page, the gulf nation strongly condemned the mass shooting in Soweto.

It said it rejects “violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons”.

The country further offered its condolences to the families of the victims, the South African government and the people of South Africa at large.

Cele is expected to visit the scene on Monday and receive a full report on the incident.