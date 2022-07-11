Nomzamo Park residents believe Tavern shooting reflects poor state of policing

This weekend alone, 21 people were killed in separate shootings at three popular taverns in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Nomzamo Park residents believe the Soweto tavern tragedy is a reflection of the poor state of policing, general law enforcement and state security in the country.

In addition, two people were shot and killed at a tavern in Katlehong on Friday, four more were gunned down in a similar shooting in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday and 15 in Soweto on Sunday.

The shootings come as the country is still reeling from the deaths of 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape - which highlighted the issue of illegal alcohol establishments operating in communities without the necessary consequences.

A youth leader in Nomzamo Park said: “There was also the same incident in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, if you were to ask me I would say this is a national crisis this is not an Orlando issue. This is not an Eastern Cape issue. I pray and hope that the State Security Agency will wake up. Bheki Cele is not doing his job. Where is he?”

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the crime scene in Nomzamo Park on Monday and hold a closed meeting with the police management at the Orlando police station.