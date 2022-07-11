ANC Gauteng chair Lesufi faces tough task of leading PEC dominated by opponents

Results of additional members from the second leg of the ANC in Gauteng’s provincial conference were announced early on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Panyaza Lesufi, the winner in a contest to chair the ANC in Gauteng, now faces a tough task ahead of leading a provincial executive committee (PEC) dominated by his opponents.

Lesufi has talked up unity, calling for the different slates to fall away while the likes of former Gauteng treasurer Parks Tau and former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa did not make it back into the PEC.

They are likely to form part of a list the province wants to see representing it in the national committee when the ANC elects new leadership in December.

Lesufi will very much like David Makhura may find himself in the middle of fierce battles as he tries to lead in Gauteng.

He, like Makhura, was elected alongside many of his opponents in the PEC.

The ANC’s task in the country’s economic hub includes remaining in power come 2024 - a challenge that will demand a less inward-looking ANC.

The tussles, which saw the conference experiencing long delays and even carrying on two weeks after kicking off, have paid off for ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Eyewitness News understands his allies see the PEC outcomes as a victory, slamming Lesufi for his message of support in favour of Makhura’s rise to national status.

The ANC said it was aware of the mistakes it committed and that it lost the public’s trust but committed to strengthening bonds and rebuilding itself.