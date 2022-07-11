Mkhwebane ready to ‘rock and roll’ as impeachment inquiry kicks off

Advocate Dali Mpofu wasted no time in labelling the impeachment process as illegal calling Busisiwe Mkhwebane a fit and proper person.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was ready to “rock and roll” as the parliamentary inquiry into her competence kicked off on Monday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mkhwebane, gave opening remarks in Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, which held its first day of hearings.

The committee also received an opening submission from the inquiry evidence leader.

Advocate Mpofu wasted no time in labelling the impeachment process as illegal calling Mkhwebane a fit and proper person.

Mpofu told the inquiry that Mkhwebane had been treated unfairly up to this point, but she was ready to fight the inquiry.

“We are here. We are ready to rock and roll. We are very ready. But we just want to tell you where you are leading this country and this Parliament, to a bottomless pit and a cesspool of illegality."

Mpofu said Mkhwebane’s suspension was also premature: “She gets suspended unlawfully. She has not been able to prepare for this process. Her emails were blocked until last Friday.”

Mpofu said they would be back in court later this month to fight Mkhwebane’s suspension. Earlier on Monday morning, committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi called for objectivity.