Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry holds first day of hearings

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office held its first day of hearings on Monday.

The drawn-out process started in earnest with submissions by Mkhwebane’s legal team and the committee’s evidence leader.

Mkhwebane has tried unsuccessfully to legally stop the inquiry as well as her suspension.

It’s been almost three years since the DA lodged its motion for Mkhwebane’s impeachment.

While the committee has met on several occasions, Monday marked the first day of hearings.

The inquiry evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa reminded members about the process and that the inquiry is not a court of law.

“Given that this is the first impeachment process, it is important for us to all have a common understanding upfront to what this committee is and what it is not. It is not a court of law, it is not a quasi-judicial process or an adversarial process.”

Committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi called for objectivity, saying the evidence could exonerate Mkhwebane or find against her.

“They are going to place in front of us evidence that will assist in exonerating the public protector as well as evidence and facts that will indicate to us and help us have adverse finding.”

The hearings continue.