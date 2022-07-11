KZN July unrest survivor: Govt hasn’t done anything for victims, we want justice

Chris Biyela is one of those who narrowly escaped death when he came across a group vigilante while exiting Phoenix after work in July last year.

DURBAN - One of the survivors of the Phoenix violence in July last year said nothing had been done for the victims yet and he was demanding justice.



A year ago, 36 people were killed in what has been found to be racial profiling.

Residents barricaded the streets claiming to protecting the area from looters and then turned on those who approached.



Both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng saw sporadic incidents of looting.

Chris Biyela is one of those who narrowly escaped death when he came across a group vigilante while exiting Phoenix after work in July last year.

He said his car was destroyed and he was assaulted: “I was harshly stopped, and the mob approached me. Not only one person approached me, the mob, a lot of people came to my car. They were definitely armed, some were carrying guns, bush knives, bat sticks and stones.”

But, unlike the other victims who were killed in the area, his life was saved when one of the vigilantes said he looked familiar.



A year later, he said they had been expecting some sort of help from government to assist the survivors who were badly injured and could not continue working.

“We thought maybe government would put them on a special grant or something as part of a relief way for their situation, but nothing has been done.”

Some of the cases of those arrested will only go to trial next year. Many say they just want justice now.