July unrest: Does govt have security capacity to prevent another incident?

JOHANNESBURG - As the country takes a look back at the July unrest, some South Africans have expressed doubt on whether the country has the security capacity to protect the nation if another unrest were to erupt.

Exactly one year ago, the looting spree hit Gauteng, starting on the East Rand.

Assailants attacked businesses and malls in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and those violent acts resulted in the deaths of over 300 people.

But some have expressed fear following the protests in Mbombela last week over the rising cost of living and fuel prices.

Looking back at the events during the July unrest, residents in Vosloorus, one of areas in Gauteng where the unrest erupted, have questioned South Africa’s security capabilities.

Others have questioned what government’s plan is to stop the demonstrations by truck and taxi drivers from blowing up.

Like many, one man said he simply could not afford another unrest: “As soon as they close the N3, you can’t go to work. At work, they consider that time away as unpaid leave, so you have to come up with another plan to get to work.”

These residents have taken no comfort in the reassurances from government after Police Minister Bheki Cele said over the past year, there had been threats to national security similar to the 2021 July unrest.