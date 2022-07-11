'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

JOHANNESBURG - _How to Ruin Christmas _actor Busisiwe Lurayi has died, aged 36.

The Eye Media Artists Agency that was representing her took to social media on Monday to announce the news. In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

The reason for her death is still unknown as the family still awaits the results of the autopsy.

Lurayi appeared in numerous productions such Netflix series _How to Ruin Christmas, _sitcom City Ses’laandthe remake of Sarafina!in June, Netflix announced that How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower is currently in production.