Probe finds ‘systematic, structural racism’ at Grosvenor Girls' High School

An investigation by an independent panel tasked to probe racism allegations at Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban has found that racism is systematic at the school.

In March this year, angry parents protested at the school gates during the province's education MEC’s visit.

Pupils accused the principal and other teachers of racism - and it was not the first time that such allegations surfaced at the school.

Mec Kwazi Mshengu has now given an update on the outcome of the inquiry.

After three months, the provincial education department has released its findings into the various allegations made by pupils about the school, some of its teachers and the principal.

The pupils alleged they were ill-treated because of the colour of their skin.

And this was found to be true by the panel that probed the incident.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said: “The investigation has found that racism at Grosvenor Girls' High School is systematic, structural and that white authority dominates all facets at the school.”

He said even some staff members suffered….

“It also found that racism is normalised and that it is second nature at this school, that black people who are learners and employees at the school suffer in an atmosphere of being suppressed, oppressed and of being voiceless.”

The panel has suggested that the principal Linda Jorgensen should be charged with misconduct relating to racism.

There is a general feeling among the African support staff that they are not treated with respect, dignity, and courtesy by the school management because of their race.