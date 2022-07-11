Soweto tavern tragedy: GP police launch manhunt for murder suspects

Its understood nothing was stolen and that the gunmen fled the crime scene in a white minibus.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the murder suspects of a Soweto tavern tragedy.

This comes after 15 people were shot and killed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are yet to establish the exact motive for the mass shooting.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has urged the team of detectives led by crime detection head Mbuso Khumalo to apprehend the gunmen who killed 15 people at Mdalose’s Tavern in Nomzamo Park.

Mawela said he’s confident there'll be a breakthrough in the case after investigators combed Sunday's crime scene for an hour.

“We know it’s their nature, criminals, they will make a mistake and leave some DNA in the crime scene and those things are very much critical for our investigation.”

Mawela also appealed to anyone with information that can help in the investigation to come forward.

"Each and every bit of information they have or they may remember anything let them approach us let them go to Orlando Police Station and share that information with us we’ll leave no stone unturned.”

At the same time, Gauteng police are also investigating another shooting at a tavern this time in Katlehong.

In the shooting - which occurred on Friday evening, two people were killed and four others wounded.