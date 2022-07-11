Former Bafana captain Hlatshwayo joins SuperSport United

Hlatshwayo has played in over 300 domestic games at the top level and Hunt will look to him to provide a wise head and calming influence on a young and promising squad.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has become the first signing of the new Gavin Hunt era at SuperSport United. The defender, who was a free agent after he was released by Orlando Pirates, has agreed a one-year deal with an option to renew.

With rumours circulating that current club and national captain, Ronwen Williams, is seeking a move to greener pastures, the addition of Hlatshwayo would fill the leadership and experience void in the spine of the team. Hlatshwayo has played in over 300 domestic games at the top level and Hunt will look to him to provide a wise head and calming influence on a young and promising squad.

Hunt and Hlatshwayo enjoyed a successful working relationship at Bidvest Wits between 2014 and 2020, where they won the sought-after league title and Telkom Knockout competition as coach and captain.

At his presentation last week, Hunt intimated that he felt he could have achieved more success at the helm of Bidvest Wits, but the sudden sale of their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila cut short his plans.

Hunt, who re-joined the club last week, is excited by signing a player who was a vital cog in his most recent league winning campaign

“The signing of Tyson is a wonderful addition for the club and he comes with a lot of experience. He was the Bafana Bafana captain as well as my captain at Bidvest Wits, we won trophies together and he's definitely ready to get working and to get going again. It’s a huge opportunity for him and for us at the club.”

Hlatshwayo’s time at the Buccaneers produced mixed fortunes. He took over the club captaincy soon after his arrival but an indifferent run of form in his second season saw fans lose patience with him while also costing him his place in the national team.

The defender is looking forward to a brand-new start at the club and hopes to win trophies

“I hope I can share my experience, which means I have to equally work hard. There is competition in the team, which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness and I will make sure I earn my right to play.”

SuperSport United are expected to be busy in the transfer market this week with several more signings to be announced.