Eyewitnesses describe shock, horror after gunmen open fire on tavern patrons

15 people were killed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitnesses have described shock and horror after gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on unsuspecting patrons at a Soweto tavern.

15 people were killed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Seven others who were wounded are currently in hospital receiving medical care.

An eighth person has been since discharged.

Police called to the crime scene – interviewed several people – who were still in tears after witnessing the mass shooting.

An eyewitness who said his relative was among the victims of the attack has described the bloody crime scene as the worst he’d ever seen.

"I went closer, I saw the children. The most painful thing I have ever seen in my life, the children with their chests blast open by guns".

Some Nomzamo Park residents who live near the tavern say they heard gunshots being fired and saw people falling to the ground as gunmen entered the popular drinking spot opened fire on patrons and fled the scene.

One community member who rushed some of the wounded patrons to the nearby Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital on the back of his bakkie told Eyewitness News he used water buckets and a broom to clean some of the victims’ blood from the vehicle.

A high level police probe is now underway.

No arrests have been made.

The exact motive for Sunday's shooting is also unknown at this stage.