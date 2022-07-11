Eskom: SA will remain in the dark for a few more weeks

This will be the third consecutive week that the country will have to plan their lives around varying stages of rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom continues to experience a shortfall in generation capacity - South Africans will have to endure another week of load shedding.

This will be the third consecutive week that citizens will have to plan their lives around varying stages of rolling power cuts.

Executives at the utility briefed the media on the current state of the power grid on Monday.

But Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said he hopes the emergency reserves will keep some lights on.

"Unfortunately due to the unlawful strike we have suffered significant backlog and maintenance. We have also had to operate plants under conditions which are less than ideal and we, therefore, will take another of weeks to fully recover from the strike."