Ramaphosa: South Africans have right to be angry, frustrated by load shedding

The country has been buckling under the pressure of yet another bout of rolling power cuts implemented in recent weeks - the result of a wildcat strike at Eskom together with multiple breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - The electricity crisis has taken centre stage in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest weekly newsletter, released on Monday morning.

It’s been 14 years since load shedding was first introduced in the country and the president said South Africans “are right to feel frustrated and angry”.

But he said while it may feel like there’s no end in sight as load shedding appears to worsen, the government has taken several important actions to address the shortfall in electricity supply.

The President said the government’s immediate priority is to stabilise the electricity system and that as the system recovers and generation capacity is restored, Eskom will be able to reduce load shedding to lower stages.

He said the agreement reached between Eskom and the labour unions last week will enable critical repairs and return additional units to operation - and that the transmission line from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique has been restored and Unit 6 at Medupi returned to service.

He also said the country’s law enforcement agencies were working to tackle sabotage, theft and fraud at the power utility.

But the President said the “bottom line” is that we need to add more capacity to the grid and that while significant work has already been done in this regard, it’s “clearly not enough to address the crisis that we face”.

Ramaphosa said over the past two weeks, he’s been working with the relevant ministers and senior officials on a range of additional measures to accelerate efforts to increase electricity supply.

He added that in the coming days, they'll be announcing a “comprehensive set of actions to achieve much faster progress in tackling load shedding”.