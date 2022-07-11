Soweto mass shooting 'reflects moral degeneration in society' - Cosatu

There have been three such shootings across the country over the past few days including at the Emazulwini Tavern, in Soweto's Nomzamo park, where 15 people were killed - and nine others wounded - when gunmen stormed in in the early hours of Sunday morning and opened fire on patrons and staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on South Africa's law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their hunt for those behind the mass shooting in Soweto at the weekend.

There have been three such shootings across the country over the past few days including at the Emazulwini Tavern, in Soweto's Nomzamo park, where 15 people were killed - and nine others wounded - when gunmen stormed the venue in the early hours of Sunday morning and opened fire on patrons and staff.

Twelve people died at the scene while another three died in hospital.

Cosatu issued a statement on Monday saying it was saddened by the incident.

"This gruesome act reflects moral degeneration in society which requires urgent intervention by the powers that be, society at large, churches..."

Sunday night, the state of Qatar also issued a statement condemning the shooting.

In the statement, which was posted on Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter page, the gulf nation strongly condemns and denounces the mass shooting in Soweto.

It said it rejects “violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons”.

It further offers its condolences to the families of the victims, the South African government and the people of South Africa at large.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the scene on Monday and receive a full report on the incident.