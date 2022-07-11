Over 130 empty cartridges found at Soweto tavern crime scene, says Cele Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment. Bheki Cele

Tavern shootings CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told the community of Nomzamo Park, in Soweto that investigators found over 130 spent cartridges from high-calibre weapons at the scene of a mass shooting that took place at Mdlalose’s Tavern on Sunday. Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the crowd inside the establishment. Cele was at a community meeting with Nomzamo residents following the attack on Monday. Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Nomzamo Park following the weekend mass shooting at #NomzamoTavern, KaMdlalose, where 15 people were killed by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday morning. MS pic.twitter.com/MPMCeAiFf7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 11, 2022

Cele told residents that it was clear the gunmen behind the Soweto tavern attack had the clear intention to kill.

“Investigators picked up close to 137 empty cartridges from an AK, but at least now we know that there were five people who were in the kombi.”

Cele has promised to deploy specialised police, including members of the tactical response team and the public order police to the area as well as making additional resources available to increase police visibility.

“The police commissioner is here; I heard someone say there’s only one van that patrols here, the commissioner says he will give five new vehicles for this place.”

Community members complained of poor policing and the absence of electricity - which left people vulnerable to crime.