Bonteheuwel community activists worried about delay in child porn case

Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe said the community was frustrated that the case was postponed, yet again, to 20 July.

CAPE TOWN - Community activists are worried the court case involving a Bonteheuwel mom accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter has been delayed several times.

"You know this is very sad that this case is prolonged for this long. It's a straightforward case you know what the problem [is] but what I know and can perceive from the process is that we do not have the infrastructure to deal with these cases."

It's a view echoed by Western Cape community safety MEC, Reagen Allen.

"I am depleted by the fact that this matter has been ongoing for a number of months already and it's a clear indication that the criminal justice is not working," he said.