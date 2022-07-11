ANC conference sees more delays over quarantined votes

On Saturday, delegates gathered in Boksburg to conclude the conference which was meant to wrap up on 26 June, but they were split on the matter of quarantined votes.

JOHANNESBURG - Day one of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng reconvening its 14th elective conference has seen another repeat of delays because of quarantined votes.

On Saturday, delegates gathered in Boksburg to conclude the conference which was meant to wrap up on 26 June, but they were split on the matter of quarantined votes.

The delay in closing the conference was due to a court interdict and quarantined votes amongst other issues - which resulted in it being called off.

The same was the case on Sunday with regard to 19 quarantined votes from five branches in Ekurhuleni which also affected the gathering of nine commissions and the election of additionals.

Newly elected Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is calling for unity within the party.

"Unity comrades, unity comrades will determine our future or it will destroy all of us."

The ANC in Gauteng was expected to close off the conference on Sunday with a new Provincial Executive Committee being voted in.